Saline 46th Holiday Parade Set for Downtown

It's "Home for the Holidays" this year for the big "46th Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Saline" scheduled for Saturday, December 4th, at 5:30 pm. Over the years this event has steadily gained a reputation as one of the biggest and best Holiday Parades in all of southeast Michigan.

Holiday Parade festivities kick off with a special "Tree Lighting Ceremony" the Tuesday before on November 30th. Held at the main intersection in Saline on Michigan Ave & Ann Arbor Street at 6:00 p.m., there are a few special holiday season thoughts, caroling, and light refreshments served in the KeyBank lobby.

Saline’s own, David Helmer of Braun & Helmer Auctions will be the emcee of our parade. Visitors are encouraged to show up before 5:00 p.m. Parking downtown is limited due to street closures. So please take advantage of the free Saline Area School Bus shuttle from 4-8:00 p.m. running between the UPS Store in Busch's Shopping Center and the West Henry Street parking lot behind Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack. Following the parade, children will want to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause at "Santa's Village." The location this year will be at Rock, Paper, Scissors Jr. the new toy store at 101 S. Ann Arbor St. (Behind Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack.)

All of this coordinated by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce with a generosity of business community and volunteer support. Thank you to the City of Saline, Busch's Fresh Food Market raffle, and other great sponsors, like DTE Energy, Old National Bank, Altech Mechanical, EHM Senior Solutions, KeyBank, MMI Engineered Solutions, Saline Pharmacy, Texas Roadhouse, Thomson Reuters, Bank of Ann Arbor, Hartman Insurance, Kelly Orthodontics. McNaughton & Gunn, Waggle 'N Whiskers, Oscar’s Sports & Grill, Thrive! Wellness, Foresight Capital Management, and True Community Credit Union.