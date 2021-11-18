Saline To Host Science Olympiad Tournament

Hundreds of students will be packing into Saline High School on November 20 for the Science Olympiad. Three Saline Area Schools teams will compete against others in academic competitions where they can apply skills in fields as diverse as anatomy and robotics to compete to qualify for a national competition.

“I’m really proud of these students. They’ve worked hard for years,” Nath Akella, the coach of the Saline Science Olympiad team, said. “

Saturday’s competition marks a return to normal, as last year’s competition had to be held virtually because of the Coronavirus. Akella says that the competition is so big that in order to host all of those people, SAS has had to team up with another high school in Troy.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for the free competition. The 23 individual competitions will be held in hour long sessions. The tournament itself will run from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Akela is expecting some 300 students and 100 parents and volunteers to show up for the all day event. Teams are expected from across Michigan and Ohio.

“I’m really proud of our team. They’ve worked really hard to bring [this] to Saline. It’s a really exciting time for us because hosting a tournament is a new level both [as an] accomplishment; but also financially because it will allow us to offer the program to students at a lower cost, because the income from this tournament will offset our costs,” Akella added. “All of the students have worked really hard to make this happen, and it is something that I am really proud of.”

