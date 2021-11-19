Saline To Complement Parade With Winter Festival

You won’t have to just go home after the Saline Holliday parade, December 4. That is because Saline Main Street is organizing its own Winter Festival to complement the parade with a whole series of activities that will last the whole weekend.

“We are really excited to be collaborating this year with the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber puts on the Holliday Parade every year … this year they are calling it “home for the holidays.’ We as an organization wanted to use this opportunity to build around that parade,” Saline Main Street Executive Director Holli Andrews said in an interview by phone.

On Friday, the heating devices that Andrews’ organization acquired for last winter’s outdoor seating project will be brought back out to create warming stations for the public while they watch the parade, peruse downtown’s shops and eat at the restaurants. A candle vigil will also be held for two Saline residents who passed away recently: Heather Feldkamp and local artist Taylor Jacobson.

“Thousands of people come to visit the parade and then they are cold and they leave. So we thought if we brought them out, create warming stations and maybe people will stay,” Andrews added. Andrews is envisioning people getting warm “making s’more’s and go on a coco crawl. Businesses are going to stay open and restaurants are open till 10 and 11 o’clock. We are going to keep the party going.”

The whole weekend-long festival is designed to complement the parade being held by the Saline Chamber of Commerce, December 4. According to the chamber, the free forty-sixth annual holiday parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 9:00 p.m.

“People from all over the area line the streets of downtown Saline for this holiday favorite. With more than 100 parade participants from animals, dancers, musicians, and even a hot air balloon, there is something there for you to enjoy,” the Chamber described on its website.

A petting zoo from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. will be set up for children on Sunday, behind Hartman Insurance. Music will be provided by the Saline High School ten tones choir, Andrews added.

Image Credit: Saline Main Street.