Saline Honors Gardeners With Green Thumb Awards

The Saline Rec Center recognized gardening excellence with its Green Thumb Award, November 15. The awards were presented by Saline Director of Parks and Recreation Carla Scruggs.

“Every year is different; every nomination that we looked at was absolutely gorgeous. People absolutely outdo themselves every year,” Scruggs said.

Four private homes and one business received awards for producing the best gardens of 2021 out of 32 properties nominated by their neighbors.

Image Credit: Becky Fox

“I love flowering plants and I do quite a bit of perennials. Coneflowers was the big hit this year. I put in the seed last summer, hoping they would come up in the right places, and by golly they did!” Becky Fox, one of four homeowners who won, said. “it was just really pretty. They bloomed for quite a while.”

The other residential winners were Rebecca and Michael Godek; Susan and Frank Smolinski; and Angel Clickner.

Image Credit: Becky Fox

The Saline Area Senior Center was one of two businesses that were nominated. The center’s Andrea Lewis said that the garden this year was a team effort between eight volunteers and two staff members in five different garden bed areas.

“This is the first time we’ve ever been nominated in the business category,” Lewis said. “The front is a variety of different flowers. Some members donate seeds or plants that go out in the front. We have quite a bit. In our circle drive, too, we have added … bushes, and a sumac tree that turns red in the fall.”

Image Credit: Saline Area Seniors Center