Saline’s New Book Store Is Here For The Long Haul

While the four corners have long had their bases covered in terms of restaurants, downtown Saline has much more than just a varied list of places to eat. One of the shops on the northern side of Michigan Avenue is now taken up by Fine Print, a brand new independent bookstore that is being brought lovingly to life by the husband and wife team of Lindsay and William Gibson.

“We want to provide a store that is inclusive and covers as wide a range of books as possible. We want a bookstore that feels like the community’s bookstore,” Bill Gibson said.

Situated on the north side of Michigan Avenue between Dan’s and Saline Optometry, the interior of the bookstore is well lit by floor to ceiling windows on its north and south side. A lounge area is available immediately to your left as you enter from Michigan Avenue. It is a work in progress as the Gibson’s add bookshelf after bookshelf to their space.

When asked what the most surprising thing was about making a new bookstore, Lindsay Gibson said it was “just how happy people have been to have a bookstore, to come in here and see what it looks like. That is the most surprising and validating thing that has happened so far.”

The selection is a well balanced mix that goes all the way from early readers through young adult and avant garde content. While there are plenty of classic works to choose from, the emphasis is decidedly on contemporary literature from across just about every subject you can think of.

“I love having a book store in Saline. It was something that I think we really needed. Bill and Lindsay are so kind and knowledgeable. It is so nice to have an independent book store right around the corner,” local business owner Jen McPherson said, walking out of the store recently with a new book in hand.

Fine Print is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The store will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

“I love books. When I moved out here I wasn’t able to bring my entire library, so I gave a lot of books to my hometown library when I moved,” Holli Andrews said. “I had no idea how beautiful of a bookstore [they would bring]. They have the newest titles. Titles that people are talking about now – incredible authors and topics from all ages – from little ones to classic books.”