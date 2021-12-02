Saline Holiday Parade To Include Solidarity Banner For Waukesha

The Saline Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Parade will be led by a show of solidarity for the victims of the attack of Waukesha’s holiday parade. On November 21, the Wisconsin city’s holiday parade ended halfway through in tragedy when a man drove an SUV through the middle of it at high speed, killing six. The chamber will be using a banner to voice the community’s support for the victims and the city.

“It’s basically going to say how we support Waukesha because of the recent tragedy,” Saline Chamber Administrative Assistant Lori Little told the Sun Times News in an interview by phone. Like Waukesha’s parade, Saline’s parade is a community building exercise, which Little said" “Is extremely important It’s just to show how the Chamber likes to be there for the community and support all of the businesses, as well as the people of the community.”

The forty-sixth annual Holiday Parade is predicted to be a triumphant return for the yearly event, which had to be canceled last year because of the Coronavirus. The idea for the banner came from the treasurer of the chamber, Paul Larson, who lived in the greater Waukesha area for nine years.

“To me having this banner in our parade could be an avenue for the City of Saline [and the] Saline Area Chamber of Commerce to show our solidarity with the City of Waukesha [and the] Waukesha Chamber of Commerce plus it would allow the residents of Saline to pause for a few moments as an act of acknowledging that the lives of innocent human beings is worthy of our respect of the families grieving during this holiday season even though they do not live in the Saline area,” Larson said in an email. “My hope is that this banner provides a healthy example to families in the Saline area that we can publicly acknowledge our support of the families in Waukesha impacted by this incident.”

The banner, pictured, was manufactured by a local Saline firm, United Image Group. The parade will start at 4:30 p.m., December 4.

Image Credit: United Image Group.