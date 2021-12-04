Saline Parade Brings Smiles

The weather could not have been better for the forty-sixth annual Saline Holiday Parade. The sun was just setting a sliver of golden orange over the Mill Pond as several thousand people lined the length of Michigan Avenue, from the pond all the way to Davenport House on the clear, windless winter evening; parents and grandparents watching their kids running around, giddy with excitement.

“[We’re] very excited, this is great,” Linda Rockey said. She was there with her children and grandchildren. “It’s nice to be together during the holiday season. It’s a beautiful night and we’re enjoying it.”

The floats from Saline’s various businesses and charitable organizations started with a moment of silence, however. On November 21, a similar parade in Waukesha ended in tragedy during a vehicle-based attack that killed six. The Saline Chamber of Commerce organized a banner

to lead the parade, expressing the community’s solidarity with the Wisconsin City.

The variety of floats went from award winning floats designed by businesses and churches to musical groups like the Saline Fiddlers, to the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts, to a 1929 Ford Model A, which had almost every rivet covered in lights. That Model A was one of several tossing out candy to Saline’s children, who seemed beside themselves with excitement.

Civic leadership was also in attendance. Mayor Brian Marl was driven through in a convertible sports car, followed by the entire city council, City Manager Colleen O’Toole, and representatives from the Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees.

“I think it was fabulous,” Chis Elenbaas said. This was his tenth time at the parade, which he said was “very well attended and great weather” for his six and four year old children to enjoy. “They love it.”

Flames erupted into the sky from a local hot air balloon company, who provided a bit of warmth to the crowd as they showed off their flame mechanism. There was also an experimental self-driving car.

Santa Clause brought up the rear of the parade, led on a buggy by a beautiful black horse who plodded majestically up the avenue. At the end of Saturday’s festivities, families went home with smiles on their faces.