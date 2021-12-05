Saline Winter Festival Wraps Up

Parents were awash with options for their kids both before and after the forty-sixth annual Saline Holiday Parade. Saline Main Street’s Winter Festival ended, Sunday, with a fairly strong showing of carolers and families to the four corners, despite a period of hail.

“I think the whole festival is nice. It’s a good time to be outside, even though it’s winter, and you can bring your whole family … listened to the singing, bought some nice gifts for people from the shops and now we get to pet some animals,” Scott Burke said.

Families enjoying the animal farm.

Saline Main Street brought fire pits for warmth on the closed block of Ann Arbor Street, as well as a petting zoo along Michigan Avenue. Families got the opportunity to feed an alpaca, goat, donkey, and a pony.

The hope was that families clustering in downtown would then shop at one of downtown’s restaurants or shops. That strategy seems to have worked, according to Elizabeth Bezal, who works at Cobblestone Rose.

The animals got festive decorations.

“It was great [Saturday]. There were a lot of people here to see the parade, buying some hot chocolate and coming in our store. It was very nice,” Bezal said. “There was definitely an increase in business for the whole weekend.”

The fire pits were a big hit on Saturday especially. Just before the parade, families were making smores with the free chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows provided.

Some animals even got Christmas bulbs.

“It really has been winter wonderland in downtown Saline, a great collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce. We are just delighted to bring all of the magic of the season to the heart of our little city here,” Saline Main Street Director Holli Andrews said.