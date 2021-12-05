Saline Downs Midland in Overtime

Mateo Iadipaolo slapped home a rebound in overtime to lift the Saline hockey team to a 6-5 win in a wild game at Midland Saturday.

The game-winner by Iadipaolo helped the Hornets overcome a three-goal rally by the Chemics to tie the game in the third period.

Saline led 5-2 with 8:20 left, but Midland would rally. They scored a goal with 77:30 left to cut the lead to 5-3 and cut the lead to one by finding the net with 4:30 left.

The Chemics tied the game at five with 1:30 left to send the game to overtime, setting up Iadipaolo’s game winner.

Iadipaolo finished with two goals and two assists to lead the Hornets.

After a scoreless first period Iadipaolo found the net and Griffin Clark scored a shorthanded goal in the to give Saline a 2-0 lead before Midland scored on a power-play to make it 2-1.

Julian Downey rifled in a shot from the blue line late in the second to give the Hornets a 3-1 lead after two.

Aidan Granica scored twice in the third to give the Hornets a 5-2 lead before the Chemics rally.

Blake Woodrel recorded two assists, while Clark had one. Tyler Schroeder stopped 19 of 20 shots in net, while Drew Helmer made four saves.

Earlier in the week the Hornets defeated Lenawee United 5-1.

Five different Hornets scored on the night. Granica, Joe Raupp, Tristan Trier, Bryce Ronewicz, and Jake Honan each found the net for Saline, while Woodrel, Andrew Updike, Aidan Rumohr, Honan, and Clark each picked up an assist. Schroeder stopped 24 of 25 shots in net.