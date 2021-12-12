Saline Hockey Splits Pair

The Saline hockey team split a pair of games last week to improve its record to 3-2-1 overall on the season.

The Hornets opened the week by pounding Ann Arbor Huron 8-2 Thursday night.

Saline took a 2-0 lead after one and added three more in the second for a 5-1 lead after two and cruised to the win.

Bryce Ronewicz picked up a pair of goals to lead the Hornets, while captain Griffin Clark added a goal and two assists.

Avery Byron, Andrew Updike, Maxim Sorel, Mateo Iadipaolo, and Aidan Granica scored one goal each for Saline. Joe Raupp, Colton Cundiff, Jake Honan, and Julian Downey recorded two assist each, while Iadipaolo and Tristan Tier each had one assist.

Tyler Schroeder and Drew Helmer split time in net for the Hornets with Schroeder stopping nine shots and Helmer three.

The Hornets then fell to Livonia Franklin 4-3 at the KLAA-MIHL Showcase in Livonia Saturday morning.

Saline fell behind Franklin 3-0 in the second but battled back with three goals to tie it at 3-3 after two periods.

Franklin scored the game winner on a rebound with just over 6 minutes remaining and held on for the win.

Cullin Ellis and Griffin had a goal and assist each, while Iadipaolo added his fourth goal of the season. Woodrel also had an assist and Schroeder made 20 saves in net.