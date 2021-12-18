Saline Girls’ Route Huron to Move to 6-0

The Saline girls’ basketball team moved to 6-0 on the season after a 59-19 pasting of Ann Arbor Huron Friday night.

The Hornets were on fire from the opening tip as they took a 22-1 lead over the River Rats after one.

Saline cooled off in the second, but still extended the lead to 31-5 at the half and they would continue to roll over Huron by outscoring them 21-10 in the third for a 52-15 lead and cruise to the win.

Sophie Canen had another big night with eighteen points, three rebounds, three steals, and three assists.

Kate Stemmer and Ella Dean chipped in with eight points each, with Stemmer added seven rebounds and five steals, and Dean three rebounds for the Hornets.

Payton Maloney added seven points and three rebounds, Josie Cayen six points, Anna Hesse five points and seven boards, Taylor Kangas two points and two blocks, and Beth Ann Ford one point and four rebounds.

Earlier in the week, the Hornets knocked off rival Pioneer 40-33 in overtime.

Canen led Saline with eighteen points and three boards, while Stemmer added nine points and ten rebounds.

Dean chipped in with five points and eight rebounds, Hesse four points eight rebounds, Ford two points, and eight boards, and Kangas two points, six rebounds, and four steals.

The Hornets improved to 3-0 in the SEC Red. They will return to action when they host Detroit Cass Tech on January 2.