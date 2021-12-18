Spiderman: No Way Home. A Review

There certainly is a lot happening in Tom Holland’s third outing as Spiderman. After the events of the last MCU Spiderman, all Peter Parker wants is to magically fix things. Once he remembers that he is friends with a literal wizard, Doctor Strange, played again by Benedict Cumberbatch, who makes a very out-of-character decision to do just that.

But predictably, the spell goes wrong, and characters from other universes that have live-action Spidermen come and cause trouble. But just like how there are theoretically an endless number of universes according to the multiverse theory, how well this plot works on screen is very dependent on where you are in the movie.

Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and all of the other actors are all in top form performance-wise. Former web heads Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were both clearly having a lot of fun being Spidey again; and their interactions with the incumbent is a lot of fun.

It is also really entertaining to see former Spiderman villains – Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin among them. This is essentially a Sinister Six movie; a Spiderman story that has been told time and time again where multiple villains team up to fight Spiderman. This film certainly has its moments to shine, but other versions of this story – like the animated 2018 film Spiderman: Inter the Spider-Verse – do a better overall job of telling it.

The writing in particular is very inconsistent and some of the jokes don’t exactly land. There is plenty of good in this movie, but it is far from the best superhero movie.

If you are a major fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero movies in general or just anything that combines science fiction and magic, this movie is probably worth a shot. But if you don’t need to see every single MCU movie religiously, then you could probably get away with skipping this one.