Saline Girls’ Move to 7-0

The Saline girls’ basketball team moved to 7-0 on the season after a 56-40 win over Detroit Mumford Sunday.

The game was close after one, but the Hornets went on a 21-2 run in the second, powered behind 13 points by Sophie Canen in the quarter.

Canen would finish with a career-high 26 points and grabbed five boards.

“We shared the ball very well and that allowed contributions from many players,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “We also handled their full-court press and did a tremendous job on the boards.”

Kate Stemmer battled foul trouble all night, but finished with nine points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Taylor Kangas chipped in with six points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two assists, Ella Dean five points and three rebounds, Payton Maloney five rebounds, four points, and three assists, Ann Hesse a team-high eight boards, three points, three blocks, and two assists, Josie Cayen, and Beth ann Ford grabbed eight rebounds.

The Hornets return to action Tuesday when they hit the road to Walled Lake Western.