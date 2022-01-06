Lodi Township To Hold Budget Meeting January 25

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said that this meeting involved public comment, which it will not.

Lodi Township officials will formulate their plan for township expenses for the new year at the Lodi Township budget working session at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 25. The meeting will be held at Lodi Township Hall, at 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, although because it is a working session, public comment will not be taken.

“It’s just a budget workshop where we sit down and look at all of our numbers from the last two or three years and we go over what the incoming revenue that we know should be coming from the state, and where we stand with things. Then we a lot everything,” Lodi Township Clerk Christina Smith said. Smith predicted that this budget will be largely along the same lines as the last one, adding “We run a pretty tight budget.”

The economic and supply chain disruptions brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic are likely to continue to affect the election and road projects that the township funds.

One road project that would have normally been funded last year were delayed, and have to be dealt with this year, because of supply chain difficulties. Just how the township navigates those problems will be determined at the meeting.

“It may be too early to determine whether we will have any supply chain issues for any of our road projects. We have been able to get by on our daily operations, we are thankful,” Lodi Township Treasurer Michelle Foley said. “At the budget workshop meeting, we do not vote on anything it is all discussion, I may be able to give you a better update after the meeting.”