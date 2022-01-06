Saline Girls’ Hoops Make it Eight Straight Wins

The Saline girls’ basketball team made it eight straight wins with a 74-24 pasting of Walled Lake Western Tuesday night.

The Hornets were hot from the outside all night, hitting 11 triples from behind the arch for the night.

Sophie Canen had another huge night for the Hornets with a double-double and career-high of 33 points, and ten steals. She also grabbed five rebounds to go along with her double-double.

“Sophie was a dominant force drawing double teams and lots of attention from the Warriors defense but looked calm and confident the entire game” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “She really led us at both ends of the court. 33 points are amazing, but her 10 steals might have been even more impressive.”

While the offense was clicking from the start, the defense was also in lock-down mode allowing Western to just six points in the second half.

“I thought there were lots of our players that really stepped up tonight to do the thing they do best,” Roehm said. “Josie Cayen came in and hit three 3’s, Anna Hesse gets 10 rebounds, Taylor Kangas gets 6 assists, and Payton Maloney rebounded and passed extremely well. So many people did their job tonight and really capitalized on their strengths. It was a true team win.”

Kate Stemmer had another strong all-around game with 12 points, six rebounds, five steals, and two assists.

Cayen finished with her three triples and nine points, while Hesse scored eight points and had two blocks to go along with her ten points.

Kangas finished with five points, five steals, and six assists, Maloney four points, and six rebounds, Ella Dean three steals to go along with two points and two rebounds, and Beth Ann Ford six rebounds and one point.

Saline will return to SEC Red play when they travel to Skyline Tuesday, January 11.