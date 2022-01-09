Saline Wrestling Sweeps SEC Tri-meet at Dexter

The Saline wrestling team picked up a pair of SEC wins last week by sweeping a tri-meet at Dexter to improve to 3-1 in the conference.

The Hornets swept Ypsilanti Lincoln 70-0 and beat the host Dreadnaughts 53-24.

Emme Hick led the Dreadnaughts with a pair of pins at 103 pounds.

Also picking up two wins each were Ethan Malinczak, Jaden Malinczak, Brett Thornell, Blake Blackburn, Blake Wilson, Campbell Thomas, and Garrett Beazley.

Kyle Barbarino also picked up a won for the Hornets.

Photos by Mike Williamson



