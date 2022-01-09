Saline Hockey Splits Pair of Games

The Saline hockey team split a pair of games last week including a hard-fought 5-4 loss to rival Ann Arbor Pioneer.

The Hornets fell behind Pioneer 2-0 after one period and AA would score early in the second to make it 3-0.

Pioneer would find the net one more time early in the third to make it 4-0 and it looked like the Hornets were done.

They were not, however.

Joe Raupp scored on a power-play and Griffin Clark would find the net to make it 4-2.

Pioneer would answer with 5:30 left to make it 5-2.

Mateo Iadipaolo scored with 2:40 left to make it 5-3 and Giuseppe Giacalone found the net moments later to make it 5-4.

Iadipaolo and Clark recorded two assists each, while Raupp, Maxim Sorel, and Tristan Tier each had one assist. Tyler Schroeder made 21 saves in net for Saline.

The Hornets bounced back to beat Mattawan 5-3 by breaking a 3-3 tie with two goals in the third period.

Clark had a big night with two goals and two assists.

Iadipaolo and Aidan Granica had a goal and assist each and Andrew Updike added a goal.

Avery Byron, Raupp, Blake Woodrel, Jake Honan, and Julian Downey had one assist each. Schroeder stopped 20 shots in net for the Hornets.

Saline improved to 7-3-1 overall on the season.