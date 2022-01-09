Washtenaw United Girls Pick Up Pair of Wins

The Washtenaw United girls’ hockey team picked up its first two wins of the season last week to improve to 3-6-1 overall o the season and snap a six-game losing streak.

United snapped the losing streak by beating Regina 4-2 Thursday night.

Regina took a 1-0 lead after one, but Washtenaw would tie it at one with a goal by Raegan Kopitsch to make it 1-1 after two.

Washtenaw would rally with three goals in the third to pull out the win. Kopitsch scored her second of the game to make it 2-2 and Kathryn Winters found the net to give United a 3-2 lead. Jillian Eggleston would put the game out of reach with a late goal.

Sydney Clark picked up three assists for Washtenaw, while Winters, Rylee Kennedy, Maddie Conrad, and Cecilia Henriksen added one assist each. Julia Scarcella picked up the win in net for Washtenaw.

United made it two straight wins with a 5-0 shutout of Troy United Saturday.

Chloe Dillen gave United a 1-0 lead in the first period and that is all they would need as Scarcella recorded the shutout in net.

Winters and Eggleston would each score in the second to make it 3-0 after two and Eggleston scored her second of the game and Henriksen finished off the scoring in the third.

Eggleston recorded two assists, while Clark, Trista Schreiber-Tracy, and Sam Wawzysko each had one assist.