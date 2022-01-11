Saline Girls' Remain Perfect on Season

An off shooting night for the Saline girls' basketball team did not show on the scoreboard as the Hornets rolled over AA Skyline 66-28 Tuesday night to move to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC Red.

The Hornets struggled from the outside Tuesday night, but they made up for it down low with Beth Ann Ford having a monster night with a career high double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Saline.

The cold shooting did not slow the Hornets as they jumped out to a quick 19-8 lead and never looked back.

The lead would grow to 33-14 at the break and the Hornets continued to pour it on in the third by outscoring the Oagles 16-9 for a 49-23 lead.

Saline would push the lead to 40 in the fourth to start a running clock and would close out the easy win.

Kate Stemmer goes to the basket for two of her nine points against Skyline

"We did a great job getting the ball to the post," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I thought our bigs stepped up big time and finished. Beth Ann Ford and Anna Hesse were real difference makers in the game."

Hesse finished with seven points, five rebounds, and two blocks to pair up with Ford for the big night for the Hornets to bigs down low.

"We passed the ball well," said Roehm. "When I go back and look at the film I bet almost every basket was assisted."

Sophie Canen finished with 15 points and three assists for the Hornets, while Kate Stemmer added nine points, five steals, and four rebounds.

Josie Cayen added five points and two rebounds, Payton Maloney four points, five rebounds, and five assists, Ella Dean two points and two rebounds, Taylor Kangas two points three rebounds, and four assists, and Kadyn Maida two points and three steals.

"Ford had a monster game and her double double was huge for us," Roehm said. "This is a player that is the ultimate team first kid. She always defers to her teammates at the offensive end. It’s never about points for her. Tonight - when the opportunities presented themselves, she really stepped up."

The Hornets are off until January 21st when they travel to Monroe.

Photos by Mike Williamson



