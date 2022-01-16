Saline Wrestlers Third at Lincoln Park

The Saline wrestling team placed 13 of 14 wrestlers in the top six and came home with a third-place finish at Lincoln Park’s Blue and Orange Invitational Saturday.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 198 points in the invitational won by Oxford with 257.5.

Saline had three first-place individual finishes.

Brett Thornell improved to 13-0 on the season by going 3-0 and winning the 135-pound weight class. Josh Warner went 4-0 at 215 to claim the title and improve to 12-0 on the season. Garrett Beazley moved his record to 14-1 at 285 by going 4-0 on the day for the Hornets.

Blaise Blastos finished 2nd at 140 dropping a heartbreaking 6-5 decision in overtime to finish 3-1 on the day.

Third-place finishes went to Blake Wilson by going 3-1 at 160 and Christian Rice 2-1 at 112.

Emme Hicks went 1-2 and finished fourth at 103, while Caden Jarvey went 2-2 and finished fourth at 130.

Jaden Malinczak went 4-1 and finished fifth at 130, Ethan Malinczak 3-1 and fifth at 125, and Jason Harbach 3-1 and fifth at 285.

Kyle Barbarino was sixth at 145 by going 3-2 on the day and Cade Umpsted sixth at 152 going 2-2 on the day.