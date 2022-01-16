Saline Swim and Dive Second at Kilgore Classic

The Saline swim and dive team came home with a second-place finish at the Rock Kilgore Classic Saturday.

The Hornets finished with 258 points in the meet won b y Northville with 346. The Kilgore combines scores of A, B, and C races for the team’s total score.

First-place finishes went to the 100 medley relay team of Matthew Adanin, Jacob Brunty, Nick Twigg, and Blake Coy. Andrew Miller in diving, Ethan Bull 100 back, Nathanyel Sarment 100 back, Adanin 100 back, and Liam Russell 100 breast.

The Hornets earned second place finishes in the 200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays.

Twig and Evan Steele earned 2nd place finishes in the 200 free, Steele the 200 IM, Ethan Bull, Ian Bosinger, Brunty, and Coy in the 50 free, Elijah Gray diving; Alex Fruth, William Loveland, Diego Valdes 100 fly, Bosinger, Russell, Coy, and Adanin 100 free, Deniz Ozil 500 free, Steele 100 back, and Fruth, Loveland, and Brunty 100 breast.

The Hornets fell to state-power Pioneer 122-63.

State cuts went to Adanin and Coy in the 100 free, Coy in the 50 free, Brunty in the 100 breast, the 200 medley relay team of Adanin, Brunty, Twigg, and Coy, and Adanin in the 100-back.

Adanin was first in the 100 free and Brunty first in the 100 breast for the only two wins for Saline.