Saline Main Street To Support Local Businesses With Fab Feb

How do you help a business community still navigating through Covid-19 to survive through a month like February, which is so slow for storefronts in downtowns across the country? Saline Main Streets answer is simple: Fab Feb.

“It’s a fundraiser for us. We sell these magnetic buttons for your lapel; every year they are a different style. It costs $5. If you wear them to a business downtown, you’ll unlock specials in that business and they are all different,” Saline Main Street Director Holli Andrews said. “You can find on our website a Fab Feb specials page.”

Fab Feb has been around in one form or another for a number of years. For 2022, if you purchase one and wear it while patronizing a participating store, you will be able to get deals at storefronts across the Four Corners from February 1 to 28.

“February is a really slow month for us, in any restaurant,” Wally McNeil, who owns Mac’s Acadian Seafood.

Buttons can be bought online, or at many of downtown Saline’s businesses. According to Saline Main Street, every store will offer a different incentive for their business.

“We do a two for one so you can get any equally priced entrée with this button for the whole month. You can use it as many times as you want; ten times, twelve times,” McNeil said. He added that in previous years with this scheme keeps “the place busy, so it was great for our staff; and I would have lost money that month anyway, so it was a good marketing situation for us to do.”

At Mac’s Acadian Seafood, you can get a two for one for any entrée under $30, Tuesday through Thursday. This offer is not available on the weekends or Valentine’s Day.

Elsewhere in Saline, Mod Squad Salon will offer 20 percent off its services and 10 percent off products for example, while Accent Jewelers will offer a free ring inspection and cleaning per person, per button, all February. Fine Print, Saline’s relatively new independent bookstore, is also participating with a 15 percent discount.

“We think it is a wonderful program. It’s a fantastic deal. … We’re offering 15 percent off one item, Tuesday, through Friday, all February long,” Bill Gibson, who co-owns Fine Print with his wife Lindsay, said. “We especially love that it is helping servers in restaurants and things like that. It is a great deal.”

