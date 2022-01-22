Saline Rolls Past Monroe 69-46

The Saline boys’ basketball team held off every charge by Monroe Friday night and held pulled away for a 69-46 win over the Trojans.

The win helped the Hornets keep pace in the SEC Red at 3-2 with big games with Dexter Tuesday at home and at Lincoln Friday night.

Saline jumped out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter and got hot in the second.

Cooper Fairman had a big second with nine points and Tyler Thibeault five to help the Hornets outscore the Trojans 22-15 in the quarter for a 34-20 halftime lead.

Cooper Fairman led Saline with 15 against Monroe. Photo by Mike Williamson

The lead grew to 19 in the third, but Monroe rallied and cut it to 10 before Saline bounced back with and a Braden Larusso basket in the final second helped the Hornets lead 52-37 after three.

Larusso scored the first five points of the fourth with Thibeault and Dylan Mesman scoring four each as the Hornets pulled away for the 23-point win.

Fairman led Saline with a team-high 15 points after the big second quarter.

Thibeault finished with 12 points and Larusso 11 for the Hornets. Mesman chipped in with eight points and Romeo Love seven. Nick Boettger and Josh Koch scored six each, while George VanHaaften and Garett Baldwin added two each.

Earlier in the week, the Hornets outlasted Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 59-55.

Saline led 22-21 at the half and came out quick in the third to take a 37-27 lead.

NDP cut the lead to 37-32, but the Hornets would hold a 41-34 lead after three.

The lead was cut to 52-47 when Baldwin nailed a triple to make it 55-47, but the Irish were not done.

Garett Baldwin made a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to seal the win over Notre Dame Prep. Photo by Mike Williamson

NDP hit a triple with 55 seconds left to cut the lead to 56-53 and with 20 seconds left a basket cut the lead to 56-55.

Baldwin was fouled with eight seconds left and calmly stepped to the line and sank a pair of free throws and after an Irish miss, Koch split a pair to seal the win for the Hornets.

Fairman led Saline with 12 points and Mesman 10. Love, Baldwin, and Koch added nine each.

Saline improved to 7-2 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson