Saline Girls’ Power Way Past Monroe

The Saline girls’ basketball team made it 10 straight wins after a 58-19 pasting of Monroe Friday night.

The win moved Saline to 5-0 in the SEC Red and sets up a showdown with Red co-leader Dexter Tuesday night at Dexter.

The Hornets started slow but were able to take a 10-4 lead after one.

Monroe kept it close in the second with the Hornets outscoring the Trojans 10-9 and leading 20-13 at the half.

Kate Stemmer had a tough draw but locked down on Trojan guard Liv Bussell all night and kept the Monroe guard in check and Trojans struggled because of it.

Sophie Canen got hot in the second half and sparked the Hornets to a huge third quarter.

Canen hit four second-half triples to help the Hornets outscore Monroe 23-6 in the third to take a commanding 43-19 lead after three.

“She (Canen) really stepped up when we needed it and was a tremendous floor leader,” Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “She also played amazing defense, locking down one of Monroe's talented guards.”

The whole Hornets team locked down the Trojans in the fourth by holding Monroe scoreless as the Hornets pulled away for the rout.

Stemmer had a huge night with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to go along with five assists.

“She (Stemmer) provided energy at both ends of the floor. She knocked down 3s and really dominated on the glass with 12 rebounds,” Roehm said. “She might be the best rebounder per inch I've seen.”

Canen hit six triples on the night and finished with a team-high 25 points to lead the Hornets.

Ella Dean finished with six points and four boards, while Anna Hesse added five points and seven rebounds.

Beth Ann Ford chipped in with four points and five rebounds, Kadyn Maida four points and four steals, Payton Maloney five rebounds, two points, two assists, and two steals, and Taylor Kangas five rebounds, three steals, and three assists.

The Hornets made 11 threes in the game as a team, including eight of 11 in the second half.

“The second half I really loved how we shared the ball and worked the ball inside and out. Once we started getting into the paint both off the pass and off the dribble, the outside shots really started to open up.,” Roehm said. “The entire team was selfless tonight, always making the extra one. The enthusiasm from the bench and for each other really motivated us to our big 2nd half.”