Saline Wrestling Second at Clash of Champions

The Saline wrestling team came home with another strong finish at an invitational Saturday. This time it was a second-place finish at Warren Woods Tower’s Clash of Champions Invite.

The Hornets finished with 336 points behind Woodhaven with 355.5.

Saline had 13 of 14 wrestlers place in the top eight in their weight classes to help lock down the second-place finish.

Brett Thornell was the lone champion, claiming the 135-pound title by going 5-0 on the day and improving to 20-0 on the season.

Blake Wilson was second at 160 with a 4-1 record, while Tyler Fedototszkin was 2nd at 189 going 4-1 on the day.

Saline had six wrestlers with third-place finishes.

Blaise Blastos went 4-1 at 140, Campbell Thomas 4-1 at 171, Garrett Beasley 4-1 at 285, Emme Hicks 3-1 at 103, Christian Rice 4-1 at 112, and Ethan Malinczak 3-1 at 125.

Caden Jarvey went 3-2 and was 4th at 130. Jaden Malinczak went 2-2 and finished 6th at 130 and Cade Umpstead 2-2 and 8th at 152.

The Hornets picked up a pair of SEC Wins at Pinckney Wednesday night, including a huge 33-29 win over Chelsea.

The Bulldogs took a 25-15 lead after ten matches, but Chelsea voided matches at 215 and 285 to make it 25-21.

Emme Hicks picked up a huge third-period pin to give the Hornets the lead 27-21 and Christian Rice followed with a pin at 112 to make it 33-21 to clinch the match for Saline. The teams double-voided at 119 and Chelsea picked up a major decision at 125 to make the final 33-29.

Jarvey and Trent Umpsted picked up pins for the Hornets, while Thornell pulled out a 9-7 win for the Hornets.

The Hornets took down Pinckney 54-23 in the other match Wednesday. Stats were not available.

Photos by Mike Williamson