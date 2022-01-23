Saline Swim and Dive Sweeps Pair of Meets

The Saline swim and dive team brought home a pair of wins last week including a big SEC Red win over Ann Arbor Huron Thursday night.

The Hornets took down Huron 121-62 to improve to 2-2 in the Red.

Matthew Adanin led the Hornets with four wins on the night. He won the 200 free and 100 fly races, was part of the winning 200 free relay with Joshua Brunty, Nick Twigg, and Blake Coy; and part of the winning 400 free relay along with Twigg, Coy, and Liam Russell.

Brunty picked up wins in the 50 free and 100 free to go along with the 200 free relay win, while Coy won the 500 to go with his two relay wins.

Russell won the 100 breast, Elijah Gray diving, and Evan Steele 100 back.

Saline then took down University School of Cleveland 101-79 Saturday.

Adanin was once again in on four wins for the Hornets. He won the 200 IM and 100 back, was part of the winning 200 medley with Brunty, Twigg, and Coy; and was part of the victorious 400 free relay with Coy, Twigg, and Brunty.

Coy was also in on four wins for the Hornets. He won the 50 free and 500 free to go with the two relay wins.

Gray won the diving, Twigg the 100 fly, and Russell the 100 breast for Saline.