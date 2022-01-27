Hornets Pull Away to Beat Dexter

Cover- STN File Photo

Two teams that badly need a win to stay in the SEC Red title hunt met in Saline Tuesday night when Dexter came to town, and it was the Hornets that used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Dreadnaughts 56-45 to keep pace in the Red standings.

Both teams entered the game with 3-2 record in the Red and trailing undefeated Huron by two games.

The Dreadnaughts were thin in the lineup with some players missing due to illness and the Hornets capitalized early.

Saline took a 12-6 lead after one with Josh Koch scoring five and Romeo Love four in the opening quarter.

Cal Bavineau scored seven in the second for Dexter as the Dreadnaughts battled back to tie the game at 18 apiece, but the Hornets Cooper Fairman nailed a triple at the buzzer to give Saline a 21-18 halftime lead.

The teams went back and forth in the third with Saline holding a 33-29 lead after three.

Saline came out strong in the fourth with Fairman and Koch scoring seven points each as the Hornets began to pull away.

Dexter tried to hang tough with triples by Bavineau, Evan Haroldson, and Dom Sortor, but it wasn't enough with Saline hitting 11 of 15 free throws in the fourth to pull away for a 56-45 win over the Dreads.

Koch led Saline with 14 points, while Fairman added 12.

Nick Boettger chipped in with eight points, including a pair of threes in the second to hold off the Dexter rally. Love finished with seven points, Dylan Mesman four, Braeden LaRusso four, and Tyler Thibeault.

Brennan Parachek led Dexter with 16 points, including 11 in the second half.

Bavineau added 12 points, while Ty Rychener chipped in with nine points, Haroldson and Sortor three.

Saline improved to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the Red. Dexter fell yo 3-3 in the Red and 5-4 overall.