Saline Hockey Drops Pair in Traverse City

The Saline hockey team made a long road trip to Traverse City this weekend and came home with a pair of heartbreaking losses.

The Hornets played strong hockey but dropped a pair of overtime decisions to Traverse City Central and Traverse City West.

TCW took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Griffin Clark found the net on a breakaway to tie the game up at 1-1.

West would retake the lead, but Clark found Joe Raupp with a pass that he drilled home to tie it up at 2-2.

It would stay tied until and go into overtime where West would score with under 30 seconds left in the game to pull out the win.

Tyler Schoeder made 21 saves in net for Saline.

The Saline and Traverse City Central game Saturday was a rematch of the 2006 state title game won by T.C.C.

TCC took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Aidan Ruhmor found the net in the second to tie it up at 1-1.

Following a Central goal, Jake Honan would find the net for the Hornets to tie it up at 2-2.

A couple of minutes later Raupp scored on the powerplay to put Saline up 3-2 after two.

West would tie it up late in the third and it would stay tied until and go into overtime where West would score with 6:19 left to pull out the 4-3 overtime win.

Honan finished with a goal and two assists, while Rumohr added a goal and assists, and Raupp one goal. Schroeder stopped 21 shots in net for the Hornets.

Saline fell to 10-6-1 overall on the season.