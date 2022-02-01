East Michigan Avenue To Get New Water Pipeline

Saline City Council has approved a $1,035,000 plan to improve freshwater quality and reliability along the eastern stretch of Michigan Avenue. At their second January meeting, the Council voted unanimously to approve a plan submitted by Director of Public Works Larry Sirls to insert a new lining on the main underground water pipe, through a subcontractor.

“It’s not under Michigan Avenue, but adjacent to [it]. That’s why this process is going to work well,” Sirls said in an interview by phone. “When we have water breaks on that line, it’s very impactful because it is so close to the road … it’s very impactful to traffic and it's very costly when it breaks. It does break the road surface and curb. It’s one of our oldest pipes left in the ground in the city and its services what would be thought of as a transmission line. A lot of water is distributed through that line. So a lot of the age and tuberculation in that line will be gone once that process is completed.”

The contractor, Fer-Pal USA, will start by digging two holes at the end of a 3,000 foot stretch, to create a temporary, above ground water pipe to allow water to get around the part that is being worked on. Once the stretch is clear, Fer-Pal will clean the pipe and conduct a series of visual and robotic inspections of the old pipe, before inserting a lining within the 12 inch pipe, which creates a new seal.

An example of a pipe before the cleaning and lining. Image Credit: Fer Pal.

Fer-Pal is essentially creating a pipe within a pipe; taking the place of the previous, aging one, which Sirls predicted would bring freshwater to businesses and homes for decades. Once the new pipe is set on the interior of the existing pipe, it effectively will become the new pipe. The old one will no longer be in contact with the water and can stay in place, or crumble into the soil; either way, it won’t affect the new layer of pipe. Construction will start at the end of March or the start of April.

“The material we use … is a woven polyester, like a firehose,” Fer-Pal’s Chris Van Wormer told the Sun Times News by phone. Like a fire hose, the manufacturer took a firehose concept and “added a membrane to the inside and then wove it into one jacket, that is then put into another jacket. So, you have a two jacket system and as we’re installing it, we’re injecting a poxy between those two liners. The membrane keeps the epoxy from migrating inside of the existing pipe, while the outside gets totally saturated in that epoxy [which] adheres to the post-pipe side.”

Sirls predicted that this process would take no more than 60 days. And because of the temporary above ground pipe, water shut offs are predicted to last only an hour, rather than a longer, more disruptive interruption of service. Thirteen six by nine foot wide pits will be dug at strategic location by Fer-Pal’s specialized team to complete the project.

This method is a relatively new one, according to Sirls. Sirls said that Fer Pal was selected because they are the closest company available that can accomplish this very specialized technique.

An example of a pipe after the cleaning and lining. Image Credit: Fer Pal.

Sirls also said that the existing pipe is likely a major source of Saline’s ongoing water discoloration issues, saying that sediment Leaks through old water pipes was a “contributing factor” to Saline’s recent discoloration complaints. Sirls, a regular newcomer to the city’s bureaucracy, said that he has been told that this particular stretch of pipeline broke once a year over a five year period.

This method is not only less disruptive, but according to Sirls and Van Worner, it is also greener than the traditional method of digging out the pipe and replacing it traditionally. This is because it avoids running in to potential contaminants inherent in having to dig up the pipe and there won’t be any fumes coming from heavy digging equipment.

The project will get going once permits have been submitted to, and approved by, Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. According to EGLE spokesperson Scott Dean, that process will begin once the City submits to Lansing “a permit application, plans, and specifications prepared by a professional engineer registered in Michigan. EGLE staff reviews the project and ensures the design conforms to state standards including Ten States Standards and applicable AWWA standards. The permit will be approved or denied based on conformance to these standards.”