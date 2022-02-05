Saline Girls’ Drop Second Straight

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline girls’ basketball team has hit a rough spell of late dropping its last two games and three of its last four to fall to 11-3 overall on the season and 6-3 in the SEC Red.

The Hornets opened the week by dropping a hard-fought 37-35 decision to rival Bedford Tuesday night.

Saline started slowly with the Mules taking a 10-6 lead after one period. Bedford continued to put the pressure on in the second and got several points off of second-chance points to take a 23-13 lead.

Saline would start to rally in the second.

Bedford tried to slow the game down in the third, but the Hornets got hot from the outside by making five second-half triples.

Payton Maloney made two big triples in the run to help the Hornets rally. “Maloney came off the bench and gave us a big boost,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “She had great ball pressure and knocked down two big threes for us.

A key moment in the game came at the end of the third when the officials went to the scorer’s table to and changed a foul from two minutes earlier to Sophie Canen and gave her four fouls to send her to the bench to start the fourth.

With Canen on the bench, the Hornets struggled and could not overcome the deficit and the Mules held on for the win.

Canen finished with a team-high 21 points in spite of being in four trouble all night.

Maloney finished with six points, Kate Stemmer three points and five rebounds, Taylor Kangas two points, Anna Hesse two points six rebounds, and four blocks in the paint for Saline, and Kadyn Maida one point.

“Against a team as good as Bedford, you just can’t get off to the start we did. We have to knock shots down early and do a job on the glass against a poised and big team like Bedford,” Roehm said.

The Hornets then dropped a tough 44-38 decision to Pioneer Friday night.

Canan once again led the Hornets with 23 points.

Hesse finished with six points and eight rebounds, Maida three points, and five rebounds, Ella Dean three points and two steals, and Stemmer one points, three rebounds, and two steals.