Saline Boys’ Split Pair in SEC Red

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline boys’ basketball team split a pair of SEC Red conference games last week to fall to 5-4 in the Red.

The Hornets opened the week by taking down Bedford 50-34.

Saline struggled in the opening quarter, with the Mules taking a 9-5 lead after one.

The Hornets rallied in the opener Tuesday against Bedford. Saline outscored Bedford 16-9 to take a 21-18 lead into the half.

A big third quarter helped Saline blow the game open. The Hornets outscored Bedford 22-5 in the third to pull away for the win.

Romeo Love led the Hornets with 11 points, while Cooper Fairman and Josh Koch scored seven each.

Nick Boettger chipped in with 8 for the Hornets.

The Hornets fell to Pioneer 50-45 Friday night.

Braden LaRusso scored 11 to lead Saline. Garrett Baldwin finished 10 and Koch nine.