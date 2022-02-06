Saline Hockey Takes Pair at MIHL Showcase

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline hockey team had a strong showing at the MIHL Showcase in Trenton last week by picking up a pair of wins.

The MIHL is one of the largest showcases in the state with teams from all over the state taking part in the event.

Saline opened with a 3-1 win over Novi Thursday night.

Aidan Rumohr put the Hornets on top in the first with assists to Jake Honan and Avery Byron.

It would stay that way until the second when Joe Raupp lifted a shot top shelf to make it 2-0 with assists to Coltin Cundiff and Aidan Granica.

Late in the second Rumohr knocked home a rebound to make it 3-0 Hornets, with an assist to Hayden Davis.

Novi would get on the board with under 30 seconds left in the second, but that would be all they would get.

Tyler Schroeder stopped 19 of 20 shots in net for the Hornets for the win.

Saline then took down Grosse Pointe North 5-2 Saturday morning.

The Hornets took a 3-1 lead after one period and never looked back as they took down North to improve to 12-6-1 overall on the season.

Griffin Clark scored a pair of goals for the Hornets. Cundiff picked up three assists and was named the Player of the Game for the Hornets for being on the ice for all five Saline goals.

Rumohr, Andrew Updike, and Tristan Trier added single goals for Saline.

Raupp picked up a pair of assists, while Maxim Sorel, Trier, Clark, and Gavin Bird each had one assist. Drew Helmer stopped eight shots in net for the Hornets for the win.