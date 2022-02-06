Saline Wrestlers Second in SEC Red

Cover- STN File Photo

After a second-place finish at the SEC Wrestling Finals at Jackson Saturday, the Hornets squad clinched a second-place finish in the final SEC Red standings.

The Hornets finished with 122 points at the Finals that was won by Bedford with 173. The Mules also claimed the SEC Red title. Beating out the Hornets for the top spot.

Garrett Beazley (285) won the only title for the Hornets, but Saline placed eight of 12 wrestlers in the top four.

Beazley (29-2) went 3-0 on the day with an overtime win in the championship match.

Ethan Malinczak (18-10) placed second at 125 with a 2-1 record.

Brett Thornell (29-1) was 2-1 on the day to place second at 135.

Also earning a second-place finish was Josh Warner (22-1) with a 2-1 record at 215.

Third-place finishes went to Caden Javey at 130 and Blake Wilson at 160.

Emme Hicks was fourth at 103 and Blaise Blastos fourth at 140.

Picking up wins but not placing were Kyle Barbarino and Campbell Thomas.

The Hornets will be going for their 12th straight team district title when they host Ann Arbor Huron and Ann Arbor Skyline this week. They will compete in the individual districts at Westland John Glenn Saturday.