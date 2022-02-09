Canen's Record Setting Night Helps Saline Girls Snap Skid

Cover- STN File Photo

A pre-game player meeting for the Saline girls' basketball team helped the Hornets regain their focus and a record-setting night by Sophie Canen helped the Hornets snap a two-game skid by taking down Ann Arbor Huron 62-37 Tuesday night.

The Hornets had dropped three of their last four games and before the game, the team had a self-directed meeting and wrote down their own goals for the game. The top two... Have fun and bring the energy and the Hornets did just that in the rout of Huron.

Canen was unstoppable against the River Rats as she put up a Saline school record of 41 points to lead the Hornets to the win.

If you ask Canen about the record, she credits her teammates for helping her get there.

"Sophie was really filling it up tonight! She's in a groove right now and has really stepped up her vocal leadership as well. It was great to see her have this moment.," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I also loved how the team started feeding her the ball and getting excited for her as she approached the record. This team is so selfless. They were genuinely excited for their teammate's success."

The 41 points beat the previous record held by Canen's former teammate Ella Stemmer who scored 38 against Pioneer in March of 2021.

Canen also grabbed six rebounds, five steals, three blocks, and two assists to go along with her 41.

Josie Cayen added six points and two steals, while Kate Stemmer finished with five points and three assists.

Kadyn Maida chipped in with five points and two boards, Payton Maloney two points and three rebounds, Anna Hesse a team-high seven rebounds, two blocks, and two points, and Hadley Griffin five boards and one point.

"(The goals) say a lot about this group of women," Roehm said. "They were intentional about goal setting and set the focus of their goals on things they can control. With the smiles on the bench and the effort, they showed - their goals were reached."

Saline improved to 12-3 overall on the season and 7-3 in the SEC Red.