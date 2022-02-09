Saline Falls to Huron on Half Court Miracle

Cover- STN File Photo

A miraculous half-court shot by Ann Arbor Huron's Adam Samaha handed the Saline boys' basketball team a crushing 48-45 loss Tuesday night.

The Hornets gave the 10th ranked River Rats all they could handle and rallied from 11 points down in the second half.

Saline cut the Huron lead to 44-43 on a driving basket by Romeo Love, but the Hornets were called for a technical for crossing the endline while defending the inbounds pass.

Huron sank one of two to make it 45-43 and after a Saline turnover the Hornets went to the line one more time to try to seal the win. They missed both free throws and Saline took a timeout with 8.8 left.

Love drove the lane and hit a tough lay-n to tie the game as the clock run out. The referees conferred and put two second back on the clock.

Samaha took the inbounds pass and went down the right side and cut back toward the middle and launching a Hail Mary from nearly 60 feet and it hit nothing but net for the game-winner sending the River Rats and fans rushing the floor celebration as the shocked Hornets stared in disbelief.

Saline started the game strong by taking a 9-7 lead after one quarter, but Huron started the second with a 9-0 run to take a 16-9 lead. The Hornets stopped the Huron run and trailed 23-16 at the half.

Huron pushed the lead to 31-20 early in the third but kept fighting and trailed 41-34 after three.

Saline would keep pecking away at the lead and cut the lead to one, setting up the amazing finish.

Love finished with a team high 17 points, while Braden Larusso and Josh Koch added 13 each.

Saline fell to 9-5 overall on the season and 5-5 in the SEC Red.