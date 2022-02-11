Saline Schools Respond to Washtenaw Co Health Announcement of Lifting COVID Restrictions

From Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch

"Saline Area Schools (SAS) is currently following the Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) Mask Mandate. However, at 8 a.m. this morning, we were made aware that the WCHD will be sharing a press release announcing the rescinding of the mandatory mask order effective on February 28.

"We understand the health department is making these changes based on local factors such as the significant decline in cases and a combination of high vaccination rates.

"Prior to the WCHD mandate, back in August, 2021 when the school year started, SAS had developed a Covid-19 Return to Learn Plan that involved wearing masks in high and substantial transmission phases (click HERE to view the one slide that talks about indoor masking from this plan).

"However, with this sudden change from the WCHD in dropping their mask mandate, District administration and local health officials from SAS are going to be reviewing this action early next week. We will then report back to the SAS Community with our masking plan moving forward with an opportunity for community discussion available prior to any changes in this policy.

"Therefore, as mentioned in the section above, we will be requiring masks in school on Monday, February 14th and until further notice.

"Please note that masks will continue to be required on buses, per federal requirements for transportation. SAS does not have any legal authority to consider changing the mask requirement on buses."