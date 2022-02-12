Hesse’s Career Night Lifts Saline to Rout of Skyline

Cover- STN File Photo

Junior Anna Hesse has been a steady player in the paint for the Saline girls’ basketball team, but Friday night Hesse exploded for career highs in points and rebounds to lead the Hornets to an 82-30 pasting of Ann Arbor Skyline.

The 82 points was a season-high point total for Saline and helped the Hornets win their second straight after dropping three of four.

Hesse was a force in the paint for Saline by posting a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds and recorded four blocks and two steals.

Saline jumped out to a 42-16 halftime lead and cruised to the win. Twelve Hornets scored on the night.

Kate Stemmer had a big game with 14 points, five rebounds, and five steals, while Sophie Canen chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

Ella Dean finished with 10 points and three rebounds, while Beth Ann Ford scored six points and seven rebounds. Kadyn Maida scored five points and dished out five assists, and Taylor Kangas had a strong all-around game with two points, five assists, four rebounds, and four steals. Josie Cayen finished with three points, Hadley Griffin three points, Kailee Kahill three points and two rebounds, Payton Maloney two points and four rebounds, and Autumn Larsen two points.

“I am so proud of this team's effort tonight. Tonight, was all about sharing the ball and getting everyone involved,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “The ball movement was terrific and there were so many great passes that led teammates to wide open shots. It is always a great feeling when everyone scores, but this felt extra special because so many of the passes that led to the shots were special as well.”

Saline improved to 13-3 overall and 7-3 in the SEC White.