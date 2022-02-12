Saline Hockey Alone atop the SEC Red

It’s just a matter of waiting for the Saline hockey team for the next two weeks.

The Hornets sit on top of the SEC Red standings and have finished all their league games for the season, but due to several postponements, Ann Arbor Pioneer still has five league games to play.

Saline has a final league record of 10-2-1 for 31 points in the Red. Pioneer is currently 6-1-1 with 19 points in the conference with five games to go for a possible 34 points should they win all five. Pioneer has a huge game Monday night when they travel to Chelsea to face the SEC White leading Bulldogs, while the other four games on the schedule are against teams with losing records.

The Hornets opened the week by clipping Jackson 2-1.

Hayden Davis and Aidan Rumohr scored first-period goals to give the Hornets a 2-0 lead after one.

Jackson got one back in the second to cut the Saline lead to 2-1, but they could not get the equalizer.

Tyler Schroeder stopped 20 of 21 shots in net for the Hornets. Rumohr also picked up an assist for the Hornets.

Saline wrapped up Red play with an 8-4 win over Ann Arbor Huron.

Joe Raupp scored three goals for a hat trick to lead the Hornets.

Mateo Iadipaolo had a goal and three assists, while Davis had a goal and assist. Blake Woodrel, Rumohr, and Andrew Updike scored one goal each, while Maxim Sorel and Julian Downey recorded two assists each.

Saline will wrap up the regular season with four non-league games over the next two weeks.