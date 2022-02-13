Saline Wrestlers Send Five to Regionals

Cover- STN File Photo

Saline qualified five wrestlers for next week’s D1 Regional including a pair of district champions at Westland John Glenn Saturday.

Garrett Beazley and Brett Thornell earned individual titles to lead the Hornets.

Beazley went 3-0 on the day with three pins to claim the 285-pound title and improve to 34-2 overall on the season. He made quick work of the Monroe wrestler in the finals with a pin in 29 seconds.

Thornell improved to 32-1 overall with a pair of wins at 135, including an 8-2 win in the finals to claim the title.

Three other Hornets reached the finals but came up short in their bid for a district title.

--Blaise Blastos went 3-1 and picked up two pins at 140 to improve to 21-12 on the season.

--Blake Wilson improved to 27-9 on the season by going 2-1 at 160 to finish second.

-- Jaden Malinczak went 3-1 on the day at 130 and improved to 19-10 on the season.

Some bad luck cost state-ranked Josh Warner a chance to move on. Warner entered the day with a 23-1 record and was seeded second. He won his first match by a pin but was injured in the semifinals and was unable to return to the mat for the rest of the day ending his season.

Campbell Thomas picked up a pair of wins on the day but came up short on his bid to move on.

Single wins went to Christian Rice, Ethan Malinczak, Caden Jarvey, Adam Singer, and Tyler Fedototszkin.

The Hornets made it 12 straight team district titles by easily taking down Ann Arbor Skyline 63-15.

Saline advances to the D1 Regional Wednesday night against Westland John Glenn.

The Hornets will host both the team Regional on Wednesday and the individual regional Saturday.