Saline High School Expands Connecting Class As Connecting Club Thrives

Inclusivity and kindness aren’t just a part of Saline Area School’s administration; it is also demonstrated in its curriculum. Trish Fair and Kimberly Munn run Saline High School’s connecting class and Connecting Club.

“It is one of the most amazing classes I’ve ever taught or heard of, and I’ve taught for a really long time. It’s open to students from tenth grade to twelfth grade. They come in, they learn about the history of special education, different disabilities and they learn how they can work and help people with special needs,” Fair said. “More importantly, they learn so much about inclusion, being kind and seeing beyond the disability.”

The connecting class is open to any student from sophomore year onwards. Fair and Munn say that the students who take the course often develop or further an interest in pursuing careers like education or social services. Some former students in these programs have even returned to the district as para-professionals and teachers, according to Fair.

“I would say about five years ago I was babysitting a buddy of mine who was severely autistic. Over time I formed a bond with him. Being able to use it across the board with all kids,” Saline High School Senior Blaise Blastos said. He added that helping the kids “so they have fun, so they can get to know you more; and do the best you can so you can better their life and have the same amount of fun you are [was rewarding].”

The connecting class is broken up into several sections. The first section sends students to various locations around the district four times a week, letting older high school students help other students around the district from the age of three all the way through the adult skills program.

Students involved in the program. Image Credit: Patricia Fair.

Once paired with younger students, they help them get through their coursework, social support and to be what Fair described as “peer role models.” The other day of the week is spent learning about various disabilities, special education law.

In section two, self reflection and leadership roles take over. This lets students plan the yearly Inclusion Week, which involves daily efforts to include inclusive initiatives for all students, ending in what Fair called “a culminating program.”

What is new with this program is Connecting III, a class that puts five students at Eastern Michigan University, which enrolls the students in their Eastern Scholars program. This allows Saline high schoolers to be educated at a higher level in a way that can use it when they transition into college.

“It’s similar to dual enrollment except we take the courses to the high school and offer them at the high school versus them coming to Eastern,” Jaclyn Hassenzhal, the Program Coordinator at Engage@EMU said. “If they choose to come to Eastern, then they receive those college credits for taking that course. They are transferable to other colleges and universities. How they transfer is up to that college or university that they attend.”

Not every student in the class or the club will return to work at Saline Area Schools. But they are influencing some students in their long term career goals.

“For my future career, I want to be an urban planner that [installs] things in the community that are available for anyone can use. Like using handicapped accessible tools that anyone can use at any utility that they can,” Grace Munn, another student in the program, said.

The Kindness Garden. Image Credit: Patricia Fair.

And then there is also the Connecting Club. This is a club open to all students to just hang out with their peers through Friday lunch groups, before school games and occasional trips to bowling allies or football games.

“We have three lunch periods at our school. Once a week we get an opportunity to meet [for lunch] is Mrs. Fair’s room. We get to meet, hang out together and it’s just a great way for everybody to feel like they have a place to eat, feel included and that everyone is going to expect them and everyone is going to be friendly to each other,” Julia Munday, a student who plans to go into nursing, said. “It’s pretty much all student led. Students will play games, have conversations and make sure everybody feels included.”

Connecting students working on the Kindness Garden. Image Credit: Patricia Fair.

The most meaningful thing the club did was when the students wrote a successful grant proposal to turn an overhanging piece off the high school’s building as the roof for a multi-use learning space with picnic tables and hammocks. Teachers use the space for their classrooms during the day, when it is not being used by the social club.

“The students over the years have really made that an extension of our school. … Our leadership students are amazing,” Munn said. “I could quote a student. When she was leaving lunch … she said ‘I have friends now.’ It’s because we structurally give them a place to have new friends; events they can have on their calendar. Students who might need a social group or something to look forward to do.”

Spray-painting benches for the Kindness Garden. Patricia Fair.

This years connecting club recently received an $8,500 grant from the Foundation for Saline Area Schools to make the space wheelchair-accessible; an achievement that both Munn and Fair said was all attributable to the students. A & H Landscaping will do the work, according to Munn and Fair.

“I feel like some of [the] things that were student led were the Kindness Garden. That was before my time, but that was student led,” Cameron Smith, a student with aspirations to pursue a career in social work, said. “I did a lot of benches that were in the Kindness Garden for my Eagle Scout project. Also, painting them was a student-led process through the Connecting Club. The pathway that we’re going to have into the garden, I like to call the teardrop area. The grant was also written by the students. The teachers really wanted us to take the lead on that and they just let go of the wheel. Really this whole class and club is just student led.”

Headline Image Credit: Saline Area Schools Facebook.