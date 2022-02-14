Saline And Pittsfield Decarbonizing Police Fleets

Both Saline and Pittsfield Township are investing in hybrid vehicles. Both the City Council and Board of Trustees have recently approved the purchases to both replace aging vehicles in their fleets and to transition into greener ways of providing essential services.

“The Township has a longstanding commitment to reducing our carbon footprint. That entails engaging in whatever sustainable initiatives we can,” Pittsfield Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal said in an interview by phone. “We want to increase our commitment to it. Part of that is transitioning to an all-electric vehicle fleet over the course of the next five to ten years. That’s part of the transition.”

Saline spent $86,758 to purchase two 2021 Ford Police Interceptor all wheel drive cruisers with hybrid engines at their first February City Council meeting.

The cars will be provided by Signature Ford Lincoln. The city terminated their previous relationship with Enterprise Leasing partially because of the slowdown in the auto industry. The Coronavirus pandemic disrupted the key computer chip industry, hampering production and delaying the delivery of vehicles, according to Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart.

“The micro-chip shortage has created vehicle shortages for many industries, including Enterprise Leasing,” Hart wrote in a memo to Council.

Hart explained that the solutions proposed by Enterprise to City Manager Colleen O’Toole included waiting for the 2021 vehicles, order new 2022 model year vehicles as well or end the City’s relationship with the city. Hart added that Saline’s chief mechanic and foreman Alex Linke had told him that upon researching which dealerships had extra vehicles, Linke found that Signature Ford in Owosso, Michigan, had extra vehicles that could be suitable for Saline with minimal modification.

Pittsfield Township’s Board of Trustees has agreed to purchase three 2022 Ford Interceptor hybrid police SUVs. The three police vehicles will be modified by Cruisers Inc, according to the packet, for a total price of $167,877.

“With the three we’re buying right now, that will be a good test platform for where we are going,” Pittsfield Director of Public Safety Matthew Harshberger said over the phone. “It’ll give us a good feel for how they are going to perform for police patrol purposes.”

Saline’s vehicles are expected to get their vehicles by July 1. But supply chain issues are affecting law enforcement just like any for profit business or household. Director Harshberger told this newspaper that no delivery dates have been promised yet for their order of vehicles and that they are still awaiting delivery for Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles ordered last year.

More and more departments in Washtenaw County are doing this. According to the Ann Arbor News, Ann Arbor City Council spent $93,926 to buy a pair of Ford Mach-E electric police cars as part of its attempts to make the city carbon neutral. The Ann Arbor News also reported as early as 2013 that Ypsilanti was making the transition to hybrid vehicles.

Image Credit: Ford Motor Company.