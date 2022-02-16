Saline Sewer Elevator Costs Exceed Original Budget By Over $1 Million

Saline City Council had to accept a surprise bill at its February 14 meeting, to the tune of over a million dollars. Saline utilizes a gravity-feed sewer system. Like the rest of most of Southeastern Michigan, trees sometimes obscure just how much variation in topography the area has in its gently rolling hills. This means that the city needs a series of elevators in the city to get the sewage over “hills” in the system to get it to the wastewater treatment plant.

The total budget now is $1,696,000 to address the problem. That is about $1 million than the original budget, according to a memo from the City Engineer.

“Inflation associated with material and labor costs is making it very challenging to plan for capital improvements. Typically, we plan five to six years at a time and assume moderate price increases in future year planning; 2-3% per year,” City Manager Colleen O’Toole told the Sun Times News in an emailed interview. “This last year has been unprecedented in terms of material costs. We had hoped that pricing would level out as we began 2022 but it looks like that will not be the case. Our cost estimates for the upcoming Capital Improvement Plan will incorporate a higher rate of inflation but for those projects already budgeted we will have to consider scope changes, deferring action, or securing additional financing if this trend continues.”

In addition to inflation, costs estimates that were originally agreed to was based on a system-wide survey, which did not go into account each elevator in detail. Several members of the Council expressed concern at the price – including Councilor Jack Ceo, who did not vote as he was not there, but voiced his concern via Zoom – but all concluded through statements made from the dais that they felt that the investment was so essential to Saline’s overall infrastructure that they ultimately all voted yes to the contract.

“I think the initial estimate was somewhat insufficient. But I think it is also inflation, the fact that we don’t seem to locally have the sufficient number of contractors and subcontractors to conduct this kind of work, and disruptions to the supply chain,” Mayor Brian Marl said in an interview by phone.

Under normal circumstances, each pump has two elevators within it; one to be used when necessary and another as a backup. But because of the general growth of the Saline area the aging pumps are overworked, especially near the industrial park. That pump – the Woodland pump – is currently using both sides simultaneously, which City Engineer Tesha Humpris presented as an untenable situation.

A map of the lifts in Saline's sewer system. Image Credit: City of Saline.

The original plan predates Humprhis’ tenure. She told the Council that she brought the issue before them because she felt it was the most important issue facing the city at the moment.

Council agreed, under the advice of Humpris and Brian Rubel, consultancy Tetra Tech to award Brighton-based A. Z. Shmina its $1,696,000 budget to replace pumps across town and expand the size of the Woodland pump. A.Z. Shmina did not respond to requests for comment.

Saline residents are already facing the prospect of significant increases in their water and sewer rates. This is mostly because the City has fully committed to expanding and modernizing its aging wastewater treatment facility; in addition to a general substantial investment in infrastructure generally.

In this case, Councilor Jim Dell’Orco said he wanted o the City to explore a program to redistribute these specific cost increase to businesses contributing to the increase uses. The Woodland pump alone costs about half of the budget.

“I want the people that are increasing the demand on the water system, and the wastewater, to be appropriately held accountable for that usage. I don’t want this cost passed on to the average end user; residential areas primarily,” City Councilor Jim Dell’Orco said after joining the rest of the Council in its unanimous vote to approve the contract. “We’re talking about doing lots of things. We’re going to be changing out our meters, we’re going to be upgrading the wastewater treatment plant. And all of these costs get passed on to the end user, everyday people who pay their water bill. So when we have a specialized water project like this that needs to be catered to a specific purpose, which in this case is our industrial park, and potential growth along our East Belt sewer trunk … we want those costs to be passed on to developers or the industrial culprits that are increasing the demand.”

Not everyone immediately got on board with that position on the Council. When asked if the City could pay for this with municipal bonds, O’Toole told Council that it would require a new bond issuance.

“We closed on a roughly $8.8M capital improvement bond back in May of 2021. Some of that was used to refinance an existing bond that had a higher interest rate but about $7.8M was for capital projects over the next 24 months. Thus far, the utility portion of the Highland, Hillcrest, and Lawson project has been paid out of those proceeds but there is still a significant amount of money left for currently planned projects,” O’Toole explained in her email. “The concern is that if projects keep coming in substantially above our original projections, we will not be able to execute the full scope of projects intended for those proceeds. Realistically, it may be better for us to consider taking on an additional amount of debt now – ahead of the expected series of rates hikes coming this calendar year – in order to stay on track. As for credit availability, Saline is well below its state established debit limits so no concerns there.”

Image Credit: City of Saline.