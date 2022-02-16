Saline Marching Bands To Raise Funds With Charity Mattress Sale

major discount while also raising money for its marching band.

The Saline High School will be hosting Custom Fundraising Solutions on Saturday, February 26. The charity’s Detroit branch will be providing mattresses for sale anywhere from 25 percent to 50 percent off.

“CFS will come in to Saline High School on the twenty-sixth and they will set up a whole show room of 30 mattresses, of all varieties of cost. From your basic twin mattress to really nice, expensive mattresses,” Saline High School’s Nathaniel Lampman said.

According to the organizers, the reason they can provide such generous discounts is because CFS has no stores or salespeople, just a warehouse and distribution setup. They routinely use schools as venues to sell their products with minimal overheard. The savings are then passed on to the host, in this case the Saline marching band program.

“This will be our third event [at Saline High School]. We raised them $15,500 in one day in 2019,” CFS South Detroit owner Tyler Millard said.

Image Credit: Tyler Millard, CFS of South Detroit.

The fund raising efforts raised $15,500 in 2019 and $4,850 in 2020, according to Christine Patteri, a finance office specialist for Saline Area Schools.

The funds raised by this program are used to provide scholarships for students interested in joining the marching band, but could not normally afford to do so. According to Lampman, the funds are also used to purchase and repair instruments and occasionally to take participating students on trips.

“I think that [this program] is essential, to give opportunities to people that might who not be able to experience them due to limited financial resources,” Saline Mayor Brian Marl said. “I think it’s important that the not-for-profit sector, the private sector, and of course the public sector, to create opportunities for people who might not have the economic resources to do certain things in our community.”

Lampman said that after a purchase is made the mattress can be delivered directly to the customer, as long as they live somewhere in Michigan.

Headline Credit: Tyler Millard, CFS of South Detroit.