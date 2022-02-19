Saline Girls Roll to Fourth Straight Win

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline girls’ basketball team made it four straight wins after a 74-30 pasting of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

The win improved to Hornets record to 15-3 overall and 10-3 in the SEC Red. They have two huge games this week when they host SEC Red champion Dexter Tuesday and state-ranked Westfield Prep at Little Caesars Arena Thursday afternoon.

Saline dominated from the start and never looked back in the rout of Lincoln.

Sophie Canen had another big night for the Hornets with 16 points, four rebounds, three blocks, and three assists.

Kate Stemmer recorded 14 points and five rebounds, and Anna Hesse 13 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Beth Ann Ford chipped in with eight points, five boards, and two blocks, and Ella Dean seven points and four steals. Taylor Kangas chipped in with five points, three steals, and three assists, Kadyn Maida five points, three boards, and three steals, Payton Maloney four points and two steals, and Hadley Griffin two points and two rebounds.

The Hornets celebrated Senior Night for Canen, Kangas, and Josie Cayen with a 72-36 rout of Monroe Tuesday night.

Kangas went out with a bang for the Hornets when she scored a career-high 16 points, including four triples.

Canen finished with a team-high 22 points and six boards, and Dean seven points and four rebounds.

Hesse was a force inside with a team-high 11 rebounds, six points, and two blocks, and Cayen six points. Ford chipped in with five points and five rebounds, Maida six blocks and three points, Kailee Cahill and Griffin two points each. Autumn Larson added two points, Maloney two points and three rebounds, and Stemmer five boards, four assists, and three steals.