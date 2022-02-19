Saline's Brett Thornell Qualifies for D1 State Finals

Saline's Brett Thornell was the lone Hornet to move on to the Division 1 wrestling state finals at the Regional hosted by Saline Saturday.

Thornell finished in second place at 135 pounds to improve to 34-2 overall on the season. He picked up a tech-fall and a 5-3 decision to reach the finals before falling to one of the best wrestlers in the state from Detroit Catholic Central.

Garrett Beazley (285), Blake Wilson (160), and Blaise Blastos (140) all came up just short of state final bids after falling in the consolation semifinals.

Beazley won his first match by pin but fell in the semifinals before dropping a tough 3-2 decision in the consolation semis.

Blastos dropped his first match of the day but bounced back with a 3-1 decision before falling in the consolation semis.

Wilson won his first match but dropped his next two to end his season.

Jaden Malinczak dropped both of his matches at 130 for the Hornets.

The Hornets season ended at the team Regional Wednesday night with a 45-19 loss to Westland John Glenn.

Thornell, Beazley, Wilson, and Campbell Thomas picked up wins for Saline.