Three Qualify for First Ever MHSAA Girls’ State Wrestling Finals

Cover- STN File Photo

The area will be represented by three wrestlers at the first ever MHSAA girls’ wrestling state finals at Ford Field in two weeks after Sunday’s Regionals.

This will be the first year that girls' wrestling will be an MHSAA sponsored state championship.

Saline’s Emme Hicks won the 100-pound Regional title at the Howell Regional to advance to the state finals. Hicks picked up a pair of pins and a tech-fall to reach the finals. She then won an exciting 10-8 decision over a strong wrestler from Almont to claim the title.

The Hornets Teairah Eisemann will join Hicks at the Finals after a second-place finish at 145. Eisemann picked up a pair of pins to reach the finals before falling to the champion from Romeo.

Joining the two Saline wrestlers at Ford Field will be Nives Schweitzer from Dexter. Schweitzer finished 8th at 135 pounds at the Hartland Regional to qualify for the Finals. She dropped her first match of the day but battled back with a pin and a 5-4 decision to qualify. She dropped her next two matches to finish eighth.

Two other Dexter girls competed at the Regionals but came up short. Selma Filiz dropped both of her matches at 140 and Katelyn Krueger went 1-2 on the day at 135.

For the first time this year, the girls’ state finals will be run at Ford Field at the same time as the boys’ finals March 4-5.