BREAKING: Jerrod Hart Resigns As Saline Police Chief To Pursue New Job

Jerrod Hart has resigned as Saline’s chief of police. City Manager Colleen O’Toole told the Sun Times News that the resignation was and was not surprising.

“The plan has always been when Chief Hart created the deputy chief role, and brought in Deputy Chief Razdik, that he was planning for his transition eventually. This certainly has happened sooner than we were hoping for, but it sounds like he has an amazing opportunity to do something similar in terms of getting another opportunity on a great path and he has decided to take that chance,” O’Toole said.

It could not be established what community Hart is moving to or for what specific position. O’Toole said Tuesday afternoon that that community would be making their announcement next Monday.

Hart could not be immediately reached for comment.

Hart wrote on the City of Saline’s Facebook page, Tuesday: “It has been an honor to serve as the Chief of Police for the City of Saline. The most enjoyable aspect of my tenure has been the relationship with the community, city staff, and the honorable women and men of the Saline Police Department. I am grateful for the work our Strategic Planning Committee has done to create goals and objectives for the Saline Police Department and especially their work to develop our mission statement ‘Building Partnerships With Our Community.’ Thank you all for an incredible journey!”

O’Toole said she will ask the City Council to appoint Deputy Chief Marlene Razdick to be the interim police chief. The process for finding a replacement will be a matter for the Council.

O’Toole praised Hart for bringing a heightened level of professionalism to the Saline Police Department. Hart will remain in office until Friday, February 25, but his final official day in office will be on the first Friday of March.

This story is breaking and will be updated.