Saline Falls to Strong Westfield Prep Team

The Saline girls' basketball team faced off against a strong Redford Westfield Prep team at Little Caeser's Arena Thursday afternoon and fell to the Division 2 second-ranked team 67-50.

While it ended up as a check in the loss column, it will be a memory that will never be forgotten by players and coaches.

The game was close early with the teams going back and forth for most of the first two quarters.

Saline led 30-29, but Westfield Prep closed the half on a 9-2 run to take a 38-32 lead at the break.

The Hornets went cold to start the second half going scoreless for the first six minutes of the period as Westfield would go on a 20-2 run to take a commanding 58-34 lead.

Saline never quit and outscored Westfield Prep over the last 10 minutes, but it wasn't enough

"This was an incredible experience for our girls. To play on the floor at Little Caesars arena was an experience we will never forget," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I thought that our girls battled hard and played some really high-level basketball. This highly ranked Westfield Prep team is TOUGH! Outside of that six-minute stretch in the 3rd quarter, we really competed and performed."

Sophie Canen led the Hornets with 25 points, five rebounds, and four blocks.

Payton Maloney finished with six points and five rebounds, while Kate Stemmer added five points and three boards. Beth Ann Ford grabbed five boards and scored four, Taylor Kangas five rebounds and four points, Anna Hesse six rebounds, four blocks, and two points, Kaidyn Maida two points and two rebounds, and Ella Day two points and two rebounds.

"We showed flashes of all we are capable of. This was a great preparation game for us to play at a fast-paced vs the pressure that Prep provided heading into Districts," Roehm said. "We feel like this game is a great springboard for us heading into tournaments. I am very proud of this team’s effort!!"

Saline fell to 15-5 overall. The Hornets open Division 1 tournament play at AA Huron against Huron at 5:30 PM.