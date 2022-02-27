Saline Hockey Gets Revenge on Pioneer

The Saline hockey team went 0-1-1 against Ann Arbor Pioneer during the regular season but came up with a huge win when needed Saturday night as the Hornets took down Pioneer 4-1 to advance to the D2 Regional Final Wednesday night.

The Hornets will take on Trenton Wednesday night at 7:30 shooting for their first regional title since 2017 and snapping Trenton’s streak of four straight Regional titles in the process.

In the Regional semifinal Saturday night Saline and Pioneer were scoreless until late in the second when Joe Raupp scored for the hornets for a 1-0 lead.

Pioneer answered moments later to tie the game at 1-1 and in the final minute of the second, the Hornets were called for a 5-minute major for boarding.

The Saline penalty kill did an amazing job keeping Pioneer off the board and with 1:44 left in the major, Pioneer was called for a 5-minute major of charging. The teams played four-on-four for 1:44 and the Hornets then went on the power-play.

Mateo Iadipaolo found the net for a power-play goal to make it 2-1 and the Hornets remained on the major power-play.

Griffin Clark returned to the ice after taking the Pioneer charging hit and suffering a bloody nose. He made them pay by scoring another power-play goal to make it 3-1 with 8:50 left.

Pioneer would not get many chances and pulled its goalie with just over a minute left and Clark would seal the win with an empty-net goal to make the final 4-1.

Picking up assists were Aidan Granica with two, Iadipaolo, Raupp, Clark, and Andrew Updike.

The Hornets opened Regional play by taking down Skyline 8-2.

Seven different players scored for Saline on the night with Granica leading the Hornets with two.

Iadipaolo added a goal and two assists, while Blake Woodrel had a goal and assist. Also scoring for Saline were Jake Honan, Gavin Bird, Julian Downey, and Tristan Trier.

Assists went to Clark, Aidan Rumohr, Downey, Coltin Cudiff, Bruce Ronewicz with two, Updike, Hayden Davis, Cullen Ellis, Woodrel, and Maxim Sorel.

Saline improved to 18-8-1 overall on the season.