Exciting News About The Sun Times News

As we seek to expand our coverage in Saline, we are excited to announce that The Sun Times News has purchased full rights for the ownership of The Saline Press and website, Facebook, and all intellectual properties from founder and operator Bernard Miller. The Sun Times News Executive Director Chuck Colby said of the matter “Our commitment is to providing the best local coverage possible, which will include expanding our writing staff to include Saline writers and local columns from folks in the community.”

The Sale took place on Sunday, February 27th, 2022. Both parties are pleased with the agreement that was reached.